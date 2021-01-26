Punjab Woman's Head Severed from Body in Front of Customer as Her Hair Gets Stuck in Flour Mill

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman’s head got decapitated at a flour mill in Punjab in front of a customer on Monday. She was declared dead at the hospital.

The incident took place when the woman, identified as Baljeet Kaur, went to fetch flour when her husband was not at the mill, which the couple ran together.

As a customer arrived for flour, she bent over and her head got stuck in the running mill machine. Within moments, her head got decapitated. She was then rushed to the hospital by passersby, but was declared dead, India Today reported.

"The body has been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered under Section 174 CrPC," said ASI Balwinder Singh from Jeera Police Station.