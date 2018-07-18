Punjab Youth Shot Dead by 4 Men Outside His Residence in Canada's Ontario

A 28-year-old youth hailing from Jalandhar in Punjab was shot dead by four men in Ontario's Brampton city on Tuesday.The the victim, identified as Palwinder Singh Vicky, was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.Reports said two of the four assailants have now been arrested by the police. However, the reason behind the attack is yet to be known.The deceased's father is a retired police officer in Punjab.Vicky had moved to Canada in 2010 after clearing his class 12 board examination to pursue a diploma in business management. He used to live in a shared apartment close to his work place in Brampton.