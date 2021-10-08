Punjab Youths Drag Cop With Bike in Himachal Pradesh, Arrested

In a brazen display of bullying, three youths from Punjab publicly dragged a police constable in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh after a heated argument at the traffic light chowk of the district headquarters.

The youths misbehaved with the policeman when he tried to stop them from triple-riding. According to the ASP, Praveen Dhiman, the police have detained the three youths and their motorcycle has been confiscated.

During the incident, the police professional got significantly injured. The three youths also sustained injuries as the bike fell. The police, with the help of locals, nabbed the three youths and seized the bike.

The spot was later inspected by SP Arjitsen Thakur and Additional SP Praveen Dhiman. ASP Parveen Dhiman said that the police is taking action as per the law.

Constable Manish, standing at the traffic light chowk, was informed at the wireless block about three youths from Punjab doing triple riding on a bike. When the youths reached near the traffic light chowk, Manish Kumar tried to stop them, but instead of stopping, the youths tried to escape.

Owing to this, Munish Kumar was dragged along with the bike for a considerable distance resulting in injuries. Seeing the youths injuring the police personnel, the shopkeepers also rushed to the spot and immediately overpowered the three youths.

The three youths are assumed to be the residents of Moosapur village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district of Punjab. Reckless driving is the primary cause of thousands of deaths in India every year.

