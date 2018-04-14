GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Punjabi Pop Singer Parmish Verma Shot at in Mohali, Gangster Claims Responsibilty

The singer, who shot into fame with his song 'Gaal Nahin Kadhnai', was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali and he is now out of danger. He has suffered a knee injury while his friend was also injured in the attack.

Anuradha Shukla | News18

Updated:April 14, 2018, 1:06 PM IST
(Image: @ParmishVerma/Facebook)
Chandigarh: Famous Punjabi pop singer Parmish Verma was shot at by some unidentified persons in Mohali late on Friday night when he was on his way back home from a party.

The singer, who shot into fame with his song 'Gaal Nahi Kadni', was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali and he is now out of danger. He has suffered a knee injury while his friend was also injured in the attack.

"Some unidentified persons fired shots at Parmish last night at Sector 91 in Mohali when he was returning home. A bullet hit his leg," Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Chahal told news agency PTI.

Gangster Dilpreet Singh later claimed responsibility for the attack in a Facebook post.

Dilpreet had also reportedly shot another person named Satnam outside a gurdwara in Sector 38, Mohali last year. According to police, similar cars were used in both the attacks.

A case has been registered against the attack.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
