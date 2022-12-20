Kanwar Grewal's Home Searched by IT Dept: Meet the Punjabi Singer Whose Songs Were at Centre of Farm Protests

Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal’s Mohali home was searched by Income Tax department on Monday. The singer was actively participating in farmers’ agitation in New Delhi last year and was releasing protest songs, preparing langar. Sometimes, Grewal’s songs was at the centre of major controversy several times. Singer Ranjit Bawa’s house was also searched by the Income Tax Department.

Sources told CNN-News18 that officials from Ludhiana’s Income Tax department led the operation to verify the alleged theft of tax by the singers based on numerous complaints. The agency wanted to tally their actual earning to the wealth disclosed by the singers.

Who is Kanwar Grewal

The 38-year-old is a popular Sufi singer and lyricist. Grewal was born in Jatt Sikh farmer family in Mehma Sawai village in Bathinda district. He completed his graduation from SBC College, Kotkapura, and went to Patiala’s Punjabi University for post graduation. Grewal started learning music when he was in a student of Class VI. His performance mostly focused on Punjab’s heritage and had become popular right from school days.

His Entry Into Music Industry

Grewal’s first album was ‘Akhan’, which was released in 2013. It was an instant hit. It was followed by ‘Jogi Nath’, which was also well-accepted by the audiance. The singer debut song in the Punjabi film industry was ‘Faqeera’ from a blockbuster film ‘Ardaas’ in 2016.

In 2018, he received a certificate of appreciation for his contribution to the promotion of Punjabi language from the province of British Columbia in Canada. The same year, he got the jury choice award for the best Punjabi singer in the Punjabi music industry, and in 2020, the best Sufi singer award. Grewal could be seen actively participating in the farmer’s protest and between August 2020 and February 2021, the singer released 10 protest songs.

Kanwar Grewal’s Controversial Songs

Kanwar Grewal’s song ‘Ailaan [announcement]’ which he had released on October 10, 2020, during the farmers’ protest was pulled down from YouTube in February 2021 on the directions of the Union government.

The song, with the lyrics “Tenu Dilli eh ekath pareshaan karega par faslan da faisala Kisan karega [Delhi this gathering will bother you but the decision about pricing of crops will be taken by the farmer]" - came at a time the farmers’ protest was going on at the borders of Delhi against Centre’s now-repealed farm laws

While the song had already got around 6 million views by the time it was taken down from YouTube, two days after its removal, Grewal came out with another protest song, ‘Ailaan fer taun [announcement again]’.

This year in July, Grewal released another song, ‘Rihai’ [release] which was also taken down from YouTube after a legal complaint. The song’s theme was based on the demand for release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail terms. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had reportedly condemned the Centre for taking down the song, as the SAD has also been keeping the demand for the release of Sikh prisoners. The song is available on YouTube now.

Who Is Ranjit Bawa

Ranjit Bawa made his debut with Punjabi film titled ‘Toofan Singh’ that narrastes the tale of activist Shaheed Bhai Jugraj Singh Toofan, who raised his voice for the Punjabi society during 80s.

Ranjit is known for singing songs that are based on social issues. In 2020, Bawa stirred up a controversy over his song that dealt with caste discrimination and the plight of the poor. Some alleged that the song is “anti-Hindu".

