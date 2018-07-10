English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Punjab Youth Killed in Colombia While Being Trafficked to US
Sunil Kumar was allegedly lured by a travel agent with the promise of a job in the US. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sukhpal Khaira brought the case to the notice of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday via a tweet.
Sunil Kumar, son of Davinder Kumar, belonged to Nadala village that falls under Khaira’s constituency (Bholath).
Chandigarh: A youth from Bholath in Punjab was allegedly killed in the jungles of Colombia, while he was being trafficked to the US.
Khaira, in a press conference, claimed that Sunil was a victim of human trafficking. "His family paid Rs 20 lakh to a travel agent to send their son to America. The travel agent took Sunil from his home on April 24 and told his parents that he will be taken to the US via Dubai," he added.
Khaira said that he received the information from Nadala’s former sarpanch and AAP leader Sandeep Pasricha who knows the victim's family.
Other youths who were travelling with Sunil told the family that he had suffered serious injuries in the leg after which he was not able to walk with them. He was thus killed him in the jungle by the traffickers.
Khaira said, "These human traffickers lure youngsters with offers of employment in America and illegally take them through the jungles of Colombia. Sunil was being taken to the US in a similar way".
The AAP leader slammed the Congress government in the state for failing to check illegal activities of travel agents.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
