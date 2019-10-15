Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Punjab's Ajnala Faces Deaths Due to Dengue, Health Department Issues Probe

Deepak Arora said his wife, a mother of three, was declared a dengue positive case by a hospital in Ajnala, after which she was undergoing treatment.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 15, 2019, 3:52 PM IST
Punjab's Ajnala Faces Deaths Due to Dengue, Health Department Issues Probe
A family from Ajnala in Amritsar district had reported the death of a member due to dengue. Three days later, the disease was back to haunt the small town, as another family claimed that women from their family succumbed to dengue.

Deepak Arora said his wife Pooja Arora, a mother of three, was declared a dengue positive case by a hospital in Ajnala, after which she was undergoing treatment, The Tribune reported. He complained that the administration had not conducted fogging in the area, due to which dengue cases were being reported.

While health officials stated that no death due to dengue had been confirmed so far. “We investigate each and every case. Sometimes, the deceased have other viral infection and due to a lack of technical knowledge, it is termed as dengue,” said Dr Madan Mohan.

He also informed that instructions have been issued to all private hospitals to report the arrival of any suspected dengue cases at their institutions to the department. “The purpose is to get the samples and get it tested from the Government Medical College laboratory. It is only after the confirmation that a case is deemed as dengue positive,” he said.

He assured that an investigation would be conducted in this case as well. Talking about fogging, he said, “The Local Bodies Department is responsible for conducting fogging in areas under their jurisdiction. We have been continually pointing out the issue to authorities concerned.” He said the Health Department conducts fogging in areas surrounding the homes of positive cases, which they had done for each case.

