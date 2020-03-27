Punjab's First Coronavirus Patient Recovers, Set to Go Home, Says Chief Minister
The man with a travel history to Italy received treatment at the Government Medical College in Amritsar and will be discharged on Friday after he tested negative for coronavirus.
Image for representation only. (PTI)
Chandigarh: Punjab's first coronavirus patient, who returned from Italy and undergoing treatment in a government hospital, has tested negative and will be discharged on Friday, said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
"Happy to share that our first case of COVID admitted to Government Medical College Amritsar has successfully recovered & tested negative," the Chief Minister tweeted.
"The patient will be discharged today. It's a great moment for us. I am sure we will win this War Against Covid19," he added.
The state on March 9 tested the first positive case for the coronavirus.
The man returned to Amritsar from Milan via Delhi on March 4 along with his two family members.
The patient belongs to Hoshiarpur town and has been hospitalised Government Medical College in Amritsar along with his son.
A total of 33 patients in Punjab tested positive till Thursday with one death last week of Baldev Singh, 70, who had a travel history to Germany via Italy.
A trail of coronavirus community spread to 22 people related to Baldev Singh of SBS Nagar district from where 18 people tested positive, all belonging to his family.
