Punjab's Mohali Sees Decline in Dengue Cases This Year

Following a lot of uproar for the large number of dengue cases reported in September last year, the Health Department in Mohali has successfully controlled the disease this year.

The district has witnessed around 80 percent decline in dengue cases. Only 52 cases have been reported till September 2019, as compared to 281 cases last year, The Tribune reported.

In 2018, as many as 1,079 dengue cases were reported from various parts of Mohali district. In comparison, this year, 1,023 challans have been issued to residents during a surprise anti-dengue drive by the Mohali health authorities against 524 last year.

Dr Manjit Singh, Civil Surgeon, said that health teams have surveyed around 1.30 lakh houses during the drive. This is a lot higher than the 99,584 houses that were surveyed in 2018.

He further informed that the main reason for decline in dengue cases is through creating awareness among the public to take preventive measures by teams of the Health Department.

He further said that cooperation of people is important to check seasonal outbreak of the disease, elaborating that anti-dengue teams are most active in the high risk areas of the district, which include Mohali urban, Kharar, Nayagaon and Zirakpur.

Notably, the report revealed that the maximum dengue larvae were found at Nayagaon village in Mohali district.

Dr Singh further appealed to residents that although they have succeeded i n curbing the menace of dengue, they have to take proper precautions at least till the second week of November as the transmission season of dengue remains till November.

