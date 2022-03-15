Puri Airport Set to Operational by 2024

Heritage City Puri is going to be connected through air service soon. The ambitious project Shree Jagannath International Airport is likely to be operational by 2024. All the process is going on in full swing.

The State government has started the process of acquiring 1,500 acres of land in Sipsarubali mouza and seven members of the central expert team have reviewed the technical aspects of the proposed Shree Jagannath International Airport. The techno-economic feasibility study was conducted by a Delhi-based private company through IDCO. The team has also reviewed the connectivity to the proposed project.

Puri Collector Samarth Verma said, “All the surveys related to obstacles have been completed and we have also got the positive report. Similarly, we have also got the positive pre-feasibility report from the Airport Authority of India. Land acquisition has been going on. The expert team has visited the field and reviewed the progress of the work. We have a detailed discussion with the central team regarding different aspects of the airport. It was a positive discussion. We will take further action as per the report."

Advertisement

Yuga Brata Kar, a hotelier in the city, said, “It is an ambitious project of the State government. The heritage city will be connected easily with the global destinations. Tourists can reach Puri easily now. The city will acquire a place on the map of world tourism.”

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 1, 2022, regarding the setting up of a world-class Shree Jagannath airport in Puri. Most of the survey has been completed and the DGCA has also given the green signal for the greenfield airport.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.