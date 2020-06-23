Puri Jagannath Temple Servitor Tests Positive for Coronavirus as Rath Yatra Gets Underway

A servitor of Puri Jagannath Temple has tested positive for coronavirus, said Puri District Collector Balwant Singh on Tuesday. The news came amid a curtailed Rath Yatra underway in Puri after the Supreme Court gave in to Centre and Odisha's request, partially lifting its complete ban on the festival.

Coronavirus tests of 1,143 servitors were undertaken on Monday as per the direction of Supreme Court ahead of the Rath Yatra. Except for one, all were found negative.

"The confirmed case has been shifted to the Covid Hospital before Rath Yatra rituals. Contact tracing is being done and the area has been contained," said the Puri district administration in a tweet.

The servitors will be permitted to participate in the festival and pull the chariot only if they have tested negative.