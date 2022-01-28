Puri Jagannath Temple to Reopen for Devotees from February 1

The Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri will reopen for devotees from February 1. It will remain closed on Sundays for sanitisation purpose due to the COVID-19 situation, said Samarth Verma, Puri Collector, on Friday.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had earlier this month decided to close the shrine from January 10 till January 31 in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

A meeting of the Chhatisa Nijoga through videoconferencing was held on Friday, wherein SJTA Chief Administrator, Puri Collector and Puri SP were present. It was decided in the meeting that the temple will reopen for devotees from February 1.

Though the 12th century shrine was closed for the devotees, rituals of the deities were continuing.

Several employees of the SJTA and servitors had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

