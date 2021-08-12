Puri Jagannath Temple to Reopen from Today, Admin Issues SOP for Darshan of Holy Trinity

The Jagannath temple in Puri is set to open from Thursday amid the Covid-19 pandemic. While the family members of servitors will be allowed to have ‘darshan’ of the holy Trinity on Thursday and Friday, pilgrims from Puri can visit from August 16-20.

The temple will be open for all devotees will be open for darshan from August 23. As per the guidelines issued by the administration, the ‘darshan’ timings are from 7 am to 7 pm for all days. The Temple will remain closed on all weekends and on major festivals such as Janmashtami (August 30) and Ganesh Chaturthi (September 10).

On the first day, family members of servitors are allowed for ‘darshan’ from Mangal Alati till Rati Pahuda through any of the gates. Health Insurance Card/any other ID card issued by SJTA is mandatory to enter into the temple. Entry of Non-Servitor devotees accompanying the Servitor family members are not allowed. Similarly, residents of Puri municipality will have darshan from August 16-20.

Residents ID is mandatory for entering into the temple for city dwellers.

For the general public, the temple will be open from August 23. A certificate for Covid-19 vaccination, or COVID-19 negative certificate is mandatory for the visit. Wearing of masks, sanitization of hands and social distance will be maintained as per guidelines.

Devotees won’t be allowed to touch idols within the temple premises and flowers/bhoga/deepa will be prohibited inside the temple.

A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for chewing of tobacco/paan and spitting inside the temple premises. A complete ban on carrying polythene bags will be maintained and there will be no partaking of Mahaprasad inside Ananda Bazar and temple premises.

