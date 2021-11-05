Puri Likely to Get a New Name? Jagannath Dham Puri or Jagannath Puri Among Contenders

Heritage city Puri may get a new name. Different Organisations have demanded to change the name of Puri . It has been discussed in Shree Jagannath Temple Management Committee Meeting and remains a much-discussed topic in the state.

Will the name of Puri change? While Puri is worldwide known with various names like Purushottam Dham, Shri Jagannath Dham, Shrikshetra Dham etc, now there is a demand to change the name of Puri to Jagannath Dham Puri or Jagannath Puri . Different organizations submitted a memorandum letter to the district magistrate to change the name of Puri . Representatives of the servitors also presented the demands in Temple management Committee meeting in favor of it. As per the 1973 gazette the state government has been informed. The territory of Odisha was divided into three districts on October 23, 1828, namely Baleshwar, Cuttack and Jagannath. It was later mentioned as Puri in the district gazetteer published by Nilamani Senapati. Therefore, it is welcome to rename Puri as Jagannath Puri or Jagannath Dham Puri ,

Vinayak Dasmohapatra, Sr. Servitor said that" Out of 4 Dham Puri is one of the best Dham. Though everyone is known as Puri is still somewhere confused. If We will say it is Jagannath Dham Puri it reveals clear about Jagannath Temple and Puri . Jagnnathdham Puri will be right name for Puri . We will welcome the name Jagnnathdahm Puri and appeal to the state govt to renam it"

Rajesh Mohanty, Gen Secy. Shreekshetra Suchana said that" We have demanded to rename Puri as Jagnnathdham Puri . As per 1828 gazzete Britisher has devided into three provinces namely Baleshwar, Cuttack, and Jagannath. We will start a signature campaign and send it to the state govt to change the name of Puri “

Many a opinions have been published in this issue. Jagadguru Shankarcharya is not in favor of changing the name of Puri . Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has also opined on this issue.

Jagadguru Shankaracharya said that" The name Puri mention in Skanda Purana. The name Puri is worldwide known. So there is no need for changing name of Puri ."

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that" Puri is known for Jagnnath. It would be best if ShreeKshetra will be renamed, Jagnnathdham Puri .

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.