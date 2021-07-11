Puri Rath Yatra 2021 Date: History, Significance, Rituals and Timings

The Supreme Court has granted permission for the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021 to take place in a limited radius, which is welcome news for devoted believers. On July 12, this Rath Yatra would take place just in a small radius around Puri.

According to the Supreme Court’s ruling, the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021 shall take place exclusively in Puri. Given the rising breakout of the Delta Plus form of COVID-19 and the likelihood of a third wave, the Supreme Court has also prohibited the Rath Yatra in the whole state of Odisha.

After the Gujarat High Court rejected permission for the traditional public parade in the aftermath of the pandemic, only a symbolic rath yatra was held in the precincts of the Lord Jagannath temple in the Jamalpur region here last year.

Date and Timings

In the Hindu month of Aashadha, the Yatra generally begins on the Dwitiya Tithi (second day), Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon). According to the Gregorian calendar, the event is presently held in June or July.

The Jagannath Temple is one of Hinduism’s four most important pilgrimages, with enormous religious importance. Ratha Yatra will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021, this year. The Dwitiya Tithi begins on July 11, 2021, at 7:47, and concludes on July 12, 2021 at 8:19.

History and Significance

Shri Jagannathji, Balabhadraji, and Subhadraji are revered at the Jagannath Puri shrine by the uninitiated. The current temple was erected in the 12th century by King Chodagan Dev. The temple is built in the Kalinga style. During the Rath Yatra, Shri Jagannathji, Balabhadraji, and Subhadraji ride in separate chariots to their aunt’s residence, the Gundicha temple, which is three kilometres from the Puri temple. They return to the Puri temple after an eight-day visit.

Every year, the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra begins on Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month and concludes 8 days later on Dashami Tithi with the homecoming of Shri Jagannathji, Balabhadraji, and Subhadraji.

