Puri Rath Yatra Festival 2019: Complete Guide to the Chariot Festival

Puri Rath Yatra 2019 | One of the biggest festivals in India, Rath Yatra marks the Journey of Lord Jagannath along with his siblings Lord Balarama and sister Subhadra from Jagannath temple to Gundicha temple. This journey covers a distance of around 17 km in Odisha's Puri.

As per Odia calendar, the Rath Yatra begins on the second day of Shukla Paksha of the Hindu lunar month of Ashadha. This year it is all set to take place on July 4 and will return on July 15.

As everyone is gearing up to witness one of Indian's biggest festival, Rath Yatra, Here is a complete guide for Puri Rath Yatra 2019:

About the Jagannath Puri Yatra

It commences with Lord Jagannath along with his siblings visiting his aunt’s place, Gundicha Temple. After nine days of stay at their aunt’s place, the deities are taken back to Jagannath Temple. This journey is named as Bahuda Yatra.

Important Rituals

After returning home, rituals like Suna Besha and Adhar Pana are performed. The idols stay in the chariots for two days even after returning to Jagnnath Temple. On the 12th day, all the idols are taken inside the temple while performing a Pahandi procession. The Yatra concludes with the last ritual of Nildari Bijie which consists of offering rasagulla bhog to the deities.

Important Ratha Yatra Ritual Dates for 2019

Sri Gundicha: July 4. The chariots commence their journey to the Gundicha temple on this day. The first chariot to move is that of Lord Balabhadra, followed by Subhadra's, and lastly Lord Jagannath's.

Hera Panchami: July 8. Goddess Lakshmi, concerned that Lord Jagannathhe hasn't come back, goes to Gundicha Temple to find him and see what's going on. Devotees carry the deity in a palanquin to the temple.

Bahuda Yatra: July 12. The grand return journey to the Lion's Gate entrance of Jagannath Temple. Rituals take place from noon to 2 p.m.

Suna Besha: July 13. Decoration of the deities in gold ornaments. This ritual was introduced during the reign of King Kapilendra Deb in 1430 and is particularly popular.

Niladri Bijaya/Bije: July 15. Deities are placed back inside Jagannath Temple.

How to reach

One can take a flight to the city of Bhubaneswar, which is the nearest airport to the religious city Puri. Besides that one can even travel through train, as railway connectivity is easily available.