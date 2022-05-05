Puri Rath Yatra to Open for Devotees This Year; Officials to Ask UNESCO For World's Largest Pilgrimage Tag

preparation for Puri Rath Yatra in July is in full swing with the district collector holding its first coordination meeting on Thursday after two years of Covid pandemic and strict restrictions. This year, the devotees are likely to participate in the yatra.

The Puri administration will ensure Covid norms are followed and the crowd is effectively managed. A footfall of 20 lakh is expected this year in the Rath Yatra. The district administration will write to UNESCO to give the status of world’s largest festival to Puri’s Rath Yatra, said Shree Jagnnath Temple Management Committees member Ananta.

The coordination meeting chaired by Puri collector Samarth Verma focused on chariot construction, which has already begun, rituals of holy trinity, health and sanitation, road construction, drinking water supply, transportation, drainage systems, and law and order situation in view of the upcoming yatra. The district commissioner directed the departmental officials to prepare a draft of the yatra ahead of the next meeting. The district commissioner said a high-level meeting would be held soon to finalise the plan.

“We held discussions for smooth conduct of Rath Yatra this year. In view of the Covid-19 situation, we have readied two plans – the celebration with devotees and the other one without devotees. A large congregations of devotees, about 1.5 or 2 times more than the previous year, are expected in Puri this year. We have directed all departments to make arrangements keeping in view of the circumstances. As per directions, all concerned departments demonstrated the plans. The action plan will be revised after a few days and will be finalised,” Verma said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.