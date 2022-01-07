Puri's Jagannath Temple Closed Till January 31 Due to Surge in Covid-19 Cases

The Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri will be closed for devotees from January 10 till January 31 in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, informed Puri Collector Samarth Verma said on Friday.

The decision was taken at a meeting between Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and Chhatisa Nijoga (the apex body of the temple’s servitors) in the evening.

Though the 12th-century shrine will remain out of bounds for devotees, daily rituals of the will continue. Covid-related safety measures for servitors such as Covid Care Centre, ambulance, Rapid Response Team and medical checkup were also discussed at the meeting, the official said. If the Covid situation prevails after January 31, appropriate decision regarding the closure of the temple will be taken, he said.

The decision comes after detection of several Covid-19 cases inside the temple. Several employees of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and servitors have tested positive, the Collector had earlier said.

Puri district reported 54 fresh Covid-19 positive cases while the state reported 2,703 fresh infections.

