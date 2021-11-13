Puri's Jagannath Temple Receives Record Rs 28 Lakh in Cash as Secret Donations

The famed Jagannath temple in Odisha’s Puri received a record Rs 28 lakh in cash in the ’Hundi’ — a secret donation chamber in the 12th-century shrine, an official said on Saturday. Total Rs 28,10,691 in cash, 550 mg gold and 61.70 g of silver were found in the ’Hundi’, set up inside the temple as per the Hundi Act, 1975, on Friday, the official of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said.

Friday was ’Anala Navami’, a major festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees can make donations of any amount anonymously in the ’Hundi’.

”This is the highest donation received in nearly two years, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount was high because of the belief to make donations at the temple on the auspicious ’Anala Navami’,” the official said. On usual days, Rs 2.5-3 lakh in cash is received in the ’Hundi’, he said.

It took five hours for five persons to count the notes and coins, he added. Devotees show greater enthusiasm for making donations through the ’Hundi’, the official said.

As more devotees are visiting the temple from across the country, the ’Hundi’ of Lord Jagannatha has recorded a remarkable growth rate, he pointed out.

