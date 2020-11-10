Purnia Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Vijay Kumar Khemka of BJP Leading

Purnia (पूर्णिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Purnia district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Purnia. Purnia is part of 12. Purnia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Semi-Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.92%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 51.08%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,07,273 eligible electors, of which 1,61,046 were male, 1,45,938 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,83,483 eligible electors, of which 1,49,878 were male, 1,33,600 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,656 eligible electors, of which 1,16,911 were male, 99,745 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Purnia in 2015 was 104. In 2010, there were 36.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Vijay Kumar Khemka of BJP won in this seat by defeating Indu Sinha of INC by a margin of 32,815 votes which was 17.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.26% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Raj Kishore Keshari of BJP won in this seat defeating of INC by a margin of 15,599 votes which was 11.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.42% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 62. Purnia Assembly segment of Purnia Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Santosh Kumar won the Purnia Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes this Assembly segment and JDU won the Purnia Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 24 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 25 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Purnia are: Md. Aslam Azad (NCP), Indu Sinha (INC), Vijay Kumar Khemka (BJP), Bidyanand Mehta (RLSP), Anisha Prity (PP), Abdul Subhan (BJJND), Pradip Kumar (AGSP), Manoj Thakur (BLRP), Mihir Anand (JNP), Ravindra Kumar Singh (JVKP), Vijay Oraon (SDPI), Vinod Singh (AJPR), Shaikh Akbar Ali (JDS), Sanjay Singh (AKP), Ajay Swarn (IND), Ashok Kumar Singh (IND), Chandra Bhanu Kumar (IND), Nityanand Choudhary (IND), Neeraj Kumar Sinha (IND), Rajesh Kumar Thakur (IND), Rajesh Kumar Nirala (IND), Shyam Mohan Jha Alias S. M.Jha (IND), Sumit Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.23%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 65.93%, while it was 60.86% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 298 polling stations in 62. Purnia constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 265. In 2010 there were 228 polling stations.

Extent:

62. Purnia constituency comprises of the following areas of Purnia district of Bihar: Community Development Block Purnia East including Nagar Parishad Purnia East. It shares an inter-state border with Purnia.

Purnia seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Purnia is 244.82 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Purnia is: 25°44'30.8"N 87°30'37.1"E.

