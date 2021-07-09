Purvanchal And Terai Regions In UP To Receive Rainfall Today: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The department said that the districts in the Purvanchal and Terai regions will receive rain today. Ballia, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Sultanpur, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Gonda, Bahraich, Barabanki and Rae Bareli are among the districts where residents will get relief from the scorching heat due to rainfall with strong winds. The predictions have come at a time when few regions in the state are receiving rain.

The weather in the state took a slight turn on Thursday evening and nine districts of Purvanchal received little rain. Ballia received the highest 112.4 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Ghazipur recorded 44.6 mm, Gorakhpur 8.6 mm and Varanasi recorded 4 mm of rainfall. Light rainfall was also recorded in Churk, Sultanpur, Rae Bareli and Jhansi.

Releasing the weather forecast for the next five days, the Meteorological Department has said that from July 12, most of the districts of Western UP will start receiving rainfall. The districts in the Eastern UP will continue to receive rainfall in many areas for the next five days.

The maximum temperature in several districts has decreased bringing relief to people from the heat. On Thursday, the highest maximum temperature of the day was recorded in Agra at 42.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature for the day remained around 35 degrees Celsius in almost all the remaining districts.

Earlier, IMD in its forecast for the month of July had said that there will be good rainfall in all the states of the country. Now, the moist easterly winds have started blowing from the Bay of Bengal towards Eastern India and there will be rainfall in most parts of the country in the coming days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here