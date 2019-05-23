English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Purvi Champaran Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Purba Champaran, East Champaran): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Purvi Champaran (पूर्वी चंपारण) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Purvi Champaran (पूर्वी चंपारण) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
3. Purvi Champaran (Purba Champaran, East Champaran) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.17% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.15%. The estimated literacy level of Purvi Champaran is 58.01%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Radha Mohan Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,92,163 votes which was 23.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.68% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Radha Mohan Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 79,290 votes which was 16.45% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 41.72% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.16% and in 2009, the constituency registered 40.61% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Purvi Champaran was: Radha Mohan Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,79,657 men, 6,59,560 women and 36 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Purvi Champaran is: 26.65 84.916667
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पूर्वी चंपारण, बिहार (Hindi); পূর্ব চম্পারন, বিহার (Bengali); पूर्व चंपारण, बिहार (Marathi); પૂર્વી ચંપારણ, બિહાર (Gujarati); பூர்வி சம்பாரண், பீகார் (Tamil); పూర్వి ఛంపారన్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಪೂರ್ವ ಚಂಪರನ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); പുർവി ചമ്പരൺ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Radha Mohan Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 79,290 votes which was 16.45% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 41.72% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
Purvi Champaran Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
--
--
Radha Mohan Singh
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Shakti Kumar
IND
--
--
Muneshwar Tiwari
RMGTP
--
--
Dinesh Sahani
RSVP
--
--
Devendra Singh
JDR
--
--
Rajiv Ranjan
ADP
--
--
Randhir Kumar Tiwari
JNP
--
--
Parasnath Ram
JP (S)
--
--
Parasnath Pandey
IND
--
--
Manoj Tiwari
CPI
--
--
Prabhakar Jaiswal
ABAP
--
--
Shekh Seraj
BVP
--
--
Shatrughna Tiwari
RSMP(S)
--
--
Vinay Kumar Sriwastava
RJSP
--
--
Ramchandra Sah
SSD
--
--
Shobha Devi
RHS
--
--
Sachin Paswan
IND
--
--
Pradeep Singh
IND
--
--
Aniket Ranjan
IND
--
--
Md. Ajmer Alam
BND
--
--
Satyam Yadav
RLSP
--
--
Aakash Kumar Singh
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.16% and in 2009, the constituency registered 40.61% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Purvi Champaran was: Radha Mohan Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,79,657 men, 6,59,560 women and 36 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Purvi Champaran is: 26.65 84.916667
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पूर्वी चंपारण, बिहार (Hindi); পূর্ব চম্পারন, বিহার (Bengali); पूर्व चंपारण, बिहार (Marathi); પૂર્વી ચંપારણ, બિહાર (Gujarati); பூர்வி சம்பாரண், பீகார் (Tamil); పూర్వి ఛంపారన్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಪೂರ್ವ ಚಂಪರನ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); പുർവി ചമ്പരൺ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results