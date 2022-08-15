Push for Solar Power, Health Services & Quality Infra: On I-Day, Meghalaya CM Outlines Govt Achievements

The Meghalaya government has successfully installed solar-powered devices in almost 200 health centres in an effort to meet the high power demand in the state, said Chief Minister Conrad Sangma as he unfurled the Tricolour at Shillong’s Polo Ground to mark Independence Day on Monday.

“Almost 200 health facilities have been enabled with solar power and energy efficient equipment. We have renovated and added additional capacity at 80 health facilities over the last one year,” he said.

He added that the state had recorded a steady decline in the infant mortality rate (IMR) with the government giving the highest priority to health and economic well-being of women.

“The IMR of Meghalaya has come down from 33 in 2018 to 29 in 2022. We are amongst the top three states alongside Telangana and Kerala in child immunization. The Early Childhood Development Mission has been launched to tackle the issue of malnutrition among children,” Sangma said.

The chief minister added: “Quality healthcare services are being made available to mothers and infants under the Chief Minister’s Safe Motherhood Scheme. About 80 transit homes and 150 vehicles for transport of high-risk pregnant and expectant mothers are in place under the scheme.”

Counting his government’s initiatives in the field of education, the chief minister said: “We are also upgrading the buildings in 208 government schools. We have started the process to renovate the infrastructure at all 1,200 government schools.”

He also spoke about empowering youth organisations to play a decisive role in making Meghalaya better. While musicians are provided platforms under Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project, enhancement of youth’s skill under ASPIRE program and supporting entrepreneurs through Prime Hub programme was highlighted.

Sangma also informed that Meghalaya is amongst the best states in the implementation of programmes such as MGNREGS, Jal Jeevan Mission and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

“We are the second most improved state under Jal Jeevan Mission. In 2019, only 4,500 of rural households had tapped water connectivity, whereas today, 2.5 lakh households have tapped water connection. With a 60-fold increase in coverage, we have improved the lives of lakhs of women and children who have been saved from the drudgery of fetching water from far-off places.”

He also spoke about the FOCUS and FOCUS+ programmes under which each household will receive a cash benefit of Rs 10,000 per annum.

The chief minister spoke about the other interventions that have been undertaken for the overall development of the primary sector, including mission mode projects for Lakadong turmeric, piggery, milk, honey, pineapple, jackfruit, mushroom, ginger and spices.

Stating that the Information Technology Park at Shillong was operationalised this year, Sangma said the second phase of the park will also be initiated this year.

Delivering the Independence Day speech for the fifth time as the chief minister, he said: “It has been four-and-a-half years since my government came to power. In this period, the state has gone through several challenges and has also overcome them. We survived the Covid-19 pandemic, we have successfully dealt with law-and-order issues and are resolving long-pending issues in the sectors of education, health, power, water supply and basic infrastructure.”

Stating that quality infrastructure remains a core priority area of the government, the chief minister said: “To improve administrative infrastructure, new block complexes have been sanctioned for all the 46 blocks in the state. We have renovated and added additional capacity at 80 health facilities over the last one year. “

Meghalaya has acquired about 870 acres of land at Mawpadang for constructing a futuristic township, laying stress on decongesting Shillong town. Sangma added that the introduction of a mix of electric and conventional buses for public transport and schools will be a step forward.

The Crowborough hotel, the first five-star hotel of Shillong managed by Taj Vivanta, will be inaugurated in September 2022 and the Courtyard Hotel, managed by Marriott, will be inaugurated by the end of the year.

