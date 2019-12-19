Pushed Back from Red Fort, People Carry Forward Anti-Citizenship Act Protest at Delhi's Sunehri Masjid
Owing to the prohibitory orders imposed in the national capital, the Delhi Police detained protesters who reached the Red Fort to protest against the CAA and placed barricades to stop others from reaching there.
Protesters hold demonstrations against the new citizenship law in New Delhi on Thursday.
New Delhi: People from various parts of the city converged near Sunehri Masjid in Old Delhi, after being pushed back by police from the historic Red Fort, to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday.
Owing to the prohibitory orders imposed in the national capital, the Delhi Police detained protesters who reached the Red Fort to protest against the CAA and placed barricades to stop others from reaching there.
After being pushed back, they converged near Sunehri Masjid, where slogans of 'Hum Honge Kamyaab', 'Inquilab Zindabad' filled the air.
Slogans of 'CAA Se Azaadi and NRC Se Azaadi' were also raised by the crowd, which included locals from Old Delhi and East Delhi and students.
Protesters were carrying the national flag. On a day, the national capital recorded the coldest day of the season, protesters, wrapped in their winter clothes, carried on their demonstration.
Mohammad Kazim, an organiser, said 20-22 buses, carrying protesters, who were detained, were taken to various locations.
There were others who alleged that political leaders were trying to hijack the protest.
"We won't budge from here. Politicians are diluting our protest. Our goal was to protest at Red Fort and no one is willing to go anywhere else," said Abid Ahmed.
