The songs of multilingual hit ‘Pushpa - the Rise’ are all the rage on social media. ‘Oo Antava’, ‘Saami’ and ‘Srivalli’ have been trending on Instagram reels, and air hostess Uma Meenakshi too decided to jump on the bandwagon. She chose the song ‘Srivalli’ where the lead actor Allu Arjun does the hook step with slanted shoulders. The clip is more of a blooper, but it does entertain the viewers. Uma can be seen bursting into laughter after she recreates the steps in an aircraft cabin. She does a faithful recreation, including the step in which the actor fumbles for his slippers. She posted the video with the caption: “Tried the slippers scraping dance but I think it looks as if my arm is broken." Watch it here:

She also posted a disclaimer that the video was shot on ground without passengers, and that prior permission taken. The video has garnered 17,000 likes till now, and invited many comments.

In a previous video, Uma delighted viewers by grooving to the peppy number Mera Yaar sung by Dhvani Bhanushali. In just one day of being posted, the video garnered over 34k views. Dressed in the red uniform of SpiceJet, she is seen dancing on an empty flight’s aisle and also did a perfect version of the hook step in the viral song. It seems that the video was captured by her colleague, whom she has credited in the post. She also danced to the viral song Manike Mage Hithe by Yohani, who became an overnight global sensation. Uma performed it with her own take of the internet craze.

In another recreation, Indigo air hostess Aayat Urf Afreen can be seen shaking a leg to the chartbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ song ‘Saami Saami.’ In the video, Aayat paired the traditional saree with temple jewellery, and she looked extremely graceful.

