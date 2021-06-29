'Put Curbs in High Positivity Districts, Focus on Vaccination': Centre to States on Covid Management

Calling for strict monitoring and containment measures in districts with high positivity, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued guidelines for Covid-19 management to states and UTs.

Here are all the guidelines:

1. Districts with high positivity/bed occupancy should take containment measures.

2. Strict monitoring in other districts.

3. States and UTs have been asked to test, track, treat, vaccinate.

4. Covid-appropriate behaviour should be followed, the Centre has said.

Meanwhile, single-day rise in fresh cases was recorded below 40,000 after 102 days, bringing India’s COVID-19 infection tally to 3,03,16,897, while the daily fatalities remained below 1,000 for the second consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

India saw 37,566 new cases being reported in a day, while the COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,97,637 with 907 daily fatalities, the lowest in 77 days.

According to the data published at 7 am, 32.90 crore cumulative vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. The number of active cases has further declined to 5,52,659, comprising 1.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.87 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A net decline of 20,335 cases has been recorded in the active virus count in a span of 24 hours. Also, 17,68,008 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total cumulative tests done so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 40,81,39,287, while the daily positivity rate has declined to 2.12 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 22 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.74 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 47th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,93,66,601, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.31 per cent, the data stated.

