'Put Development Work of Ayodhya on Fast-track Mode': UP CM Adityanath to Officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the concerned officials to expedite the developmental work on Ramayana Circuit as Ayodhya is soon emerging as a hub of religious tourism, which attract tourists from all over the world. Assuring that the shortage of funds will not hinder the work in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister also directed the officials to take up all-round development of Ayodhya in a fast-track mode.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister held an inter-departmental review of the developmental works of Ayodhya district through video conferencing. During the meeting, he said that the government is committed to the all-round development of Ayodhya and all the development works should be completed in a time-bound manner, while adhering to all the quality norms.

“The services of good and efficient professionals should be taken for branding of Ayodhya. Make a scheme to publicise Ayodhya all over the world even as it has already gained global recognition,” he said, with an aim to boost the tourism sector further.

Adityanath also said that the developmental plan for Ayodhya should be made in such a manner that the historical and religious heritage remains preserved and even their importance should be restored.

He has also asked the officials to explore all the possibilities to develop Ayodhya as a 'Solar City’ as it will add an identity to it. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to look into all hurdles coming in way for the construction of an airport in Ayodhya.

For the airport, 160 acre of land has already been acquired while the remaining 250 acre will be acquired soon. It was also discussed in the meeting that in view of the high volume of footfall in the times to come, Ayodhya should have two bus stations.

“Devotees and tourists from the country and abroad will soon start visiting Ayodhya, hence, there will be a need for good guides. The Tourism department should prepare an action plan for availability of efficient guides. It will also be immensely useful for job creation as well,” he said, while directing the officials that the space of the proposed multi-level parking for small vehicles may be used for industrial activities which will help in rehabilitation of traders also.

He also directed concerned officials to develop more facilities for the pilgrims and travellers on Panchkosi, Chaudah Kosi and Chaurasi Kosi Marg and riverfront from Guptar Ghat to Naya Ghat and asked the irrigation department to prepare an action plan to ensure flow of Saryu river water at Ram Ki Paidi.