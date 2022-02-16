'Put Hijab in Madrasas': Pragya Thakur Says Won't Allow Attempts to Tamper Discipline in Schools, Colleges

A day after the Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra categorically specified that the state government has no plans to ban hijab, Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur said that attempts to tamper with the discipline in educational institutions won’t be tolerated.

A video of the statement made by the MP from Bhopal has gone viral where Thakur could be seen addressing a gathering. However, the location of the gathering couldn’t be ascertained.

“You should maintain the discipline where you remain. If you remain in Madrasas, put on hijab-khijab, whatever you want to. You can follow attire of choice and discipline of these institutions (Madrasas) but you won’t be allowed to tamper with the discipline of schools and colleges in the country,” Pragya Singh Thakur said on the hijab controversy.

The crowd could be seen cheering to the statement made by the Bhopal MP.

Thakur also took a swipe on marriages among close relatives in Muslim community saying that Muslim women need to put on hijab inside their homes but wear it outside.

“Where you need to put hijab, you put Khijab (hair colour) and vice versa. It hardly matters, you show your face or not outside home,” claimed the MP adding if you will do things in reversed manner, so will be the results.

The issue has been gaining steam in Madhya Pradesh following a controversy in Karnataka. After School Education minister specified that Hijab can’t be part of school dress code, Home minister had clarified that state government had no plans to ban hijab.

However, cases involving hijab are continuing to pop up across the state. Recently a student was cautioned for wearing hijab in an exam in Satna. On last Monday, right wing vigilantes had heckled two hijab-clad girls at a college in Datia, prompting college principal to ask students to avoid attires like hijab.

After this, the Home Minister had to intervene and order a probe into the college move and re-specify that MP govt has no plans to ban hijab in the state.

Meanwhile, videos also have gone viral of late, showing burqa clad girls playing cricket, football, and riding sports bikes.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Ajay Singh Yadav slammed the MP for her remarks saying using disrespectful and demeaning words for any community women just for setting any political agenda is condemnable.

Criticising the statement, Yadav also asked the BJP when it will act against the MP to vindicate its stand that the country will be governed by the constitution and not extremism.

