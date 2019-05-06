Take the pledge to vote

Put on Record EC Orders That Gave Clean Chit to Modi, Shah: SC to Cong MP Who Alleged Poll Violations

Congress MP Sushmita Dev had claimed that Election Commission passed unreasoned orders and dismissed the complaints on violations by the Narnedra Modi and Amit Shah.

PTI

Updated:May 6, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
Put on Record EC Orders That Gave Clean Chit to Modi, Shah: SC to Cong MP Who Alleged Poll Violations
File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Congress MP Sushmita Dev to bring on record the Election Commission's orders giving clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah on complaints of Model Code violations.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta has now listed the plea of Dev, a Congress MP from Silchar Lok Sabha seat in Assam, for hearing on May 8.

Senior advocate A M Sighvi, appearing for Dev, alleged that the poll panel has passed unreasoned orders dismissing the complaints of the Congress party on violations of MCC (Model Code of Conduct) by the prime minister and Shah who are accused of using armed forces in their campaign.

The bench asked the lawmaker to file an additional affidavit bringing on records the orders passed by EC on the complaints of MCC violations by the top two BJP leaders.

The EC has given clean chit to Modi for two of his speeches -- one in Latur last month urging first time voters to dedicate their votes in the name of Balakot air strike heroes and soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack, and the other in Wardha on April 1, where he indicated that Wayanad constituency had more voters from the minority community.

In her plea in the top court, Dev had alleged that "inaction" by the poll panel on complaints against top BJP leaders was "a sign of invidious discrimination" as also "arbitrary, capricious and impermissible" as it was destructive of the integrity of electoral process.
