Put Tricolour as Your Profile Picture from Aug 2 to 15, Says PM Modi In Mann ki Baat Ahead of 75th I-Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put ‘tiranga’ as profile picture of their accounts on social media platforms between August 2 and 15.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ from August 13 to 15, a special movement ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is being organised.

“Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes,” he said. Modi also urged people to put from August 2-15 tricolour as the profile picture of their accounts on social media platforms.

The prime minister said he was happy that the Mahotsav is taking the form of a mass movement. “People from all walks of life and from every section of the society are participating in different programmes across the country,” he said.

“When India completes 75 years of its Independence, all of us are going to witness a glorious and historic moment,” he said.

Previously, in the 90th issue of his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat,’ PM Modi had recalled the dark chapter in India’s history, the Emergency, which was imposed in 1975, and stated that it was our democratic mindset that ultimately prevailed. He also praised all those who stood up to the Emergency and stated that people did not lose faith in democracy even after it ended.

The Prime Minister had gone on to say that citizens were deprived of all rights during the Emergency, including the right to life and personal liberty guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution. PM Modi had stated that the country’s courts, constitutional institutions, and the press had all been brought under control, and that censorship was so strict that nothing could be published without approval.

