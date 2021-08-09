Putin, 4 Other Presidents to Attend UNSC Meeting Chaired by PM Modi Today

Russian President Vladimir Putin along with several world leaders will be participating in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on maritime security conducted at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Prime Minister Modi will preside over the meeting being convened under India’s presidency.

Other dignitaries who are expected to participate in the event include the President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum, the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh, the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The crucial UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan, held within the first week of India’s Presidency of the powerful global body, galvanised members to call for an end to the violence and hostilities, and helped reveal to the outside world the dire situation facing the war-torn country, India’s envoy has said.

India assumed the Presidency of the UN Security Council for the month on August 1 and wrapped up a hectic first week with discussions on Afghanistan on August 6 amidst a deteriorating security situation in the country as the Taliban carried out its military offensive.

A meeting on Afghanistan had not been scheduled during the month as per the Council’s Programme of Work for the month that was adopted on India’s first working day of its Presidency last week. Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar had spoken with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar “to discuss convening an emergency UN Security Council Session on Afghanistan.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN and Security Council President for month of August Ambassador TS Tirumurti had also said during a press conference that he expected probably the Security Council will be looking at this aspect sooner rather than later on Afghanistan.

