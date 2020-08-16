INDIA

Putin tells Belarusian leader Lukashenko Russia ready to help militarily if necessary

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in a phone call on Sunday that Moscow stood ready to provide help in accordance with a collective military pact if necessary, the Kremlin said in a statement.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 16, 2020, 4:42 PM IST
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin told Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in a phone call on Sunday that Moscow stood ready to provide help in accordance with a collective military pact if necessary, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Kremlin said in the same statement that external pressure was being applied to Belarus. It did not say by who.

Belarus has been rocked by a week of street protests after protesters accused Lukashenko of rigging a presidential election last Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 16, 2020, 4:42 PM IST
