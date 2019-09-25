Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Putting Bathtubs, Plastic Bottles to Good Use: Try These Unconventional Ways to Conserve Water

Here are some unconventional and fascinating and, at the same time, very doable methods through which you can conserve a plenty of water.

Updated:September 25, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Putting Bathtubs, Plastic Bottles to Good Use: Try These Unconventional Ways to Conserve Water
Here are some unconventional and fascinating and, at the same time, very doable methods through which you can conserve a plenty of water.
Loading...

Till a few years ago, the problem of water shortage wasn’t discussed on Indian platforms that spoke about environmental issues. But as we stand on the brink of an acute water crisis today, big debates, discussions, seminars and meets are being arranged in order to bring this issue to the forefront and create sustainable solutions.

Here are some unconventional and fascinating and, at the same time, very doable methods through which you can conserve a plenty of water.

bathtub.

Washing machines use up and waste a lot of pristine water. Here’s a fascinating tip to fix the problem: Don’t let the water from the washing machine go in the drain. It is dirty, yes, but only due to soap and lather. Try getting the outlet pipe out and dump the draining water into a huge container. You know what you have now? Soapy water that you can use to clean your floors!

The same technique can be applied when using a bathtub – a luxury that comes at a huge cost as it takes up gallons of precious natural resource. Do not drain out the used water the next time you use a bathtub. Instead, put that water in buckets and use it to water your plants or garden. Even better, use it to clean and flush your toilet! If you don’t own a bathtub, get one of those old-timey bath basins, and they work just as fine.

Using empty plastic bottles in a simple DIY technique can also help you save several litres of water. Fill up empty bottles with rocks and sand, and place them in the flush tank after every flush. In this manner, the amount of water filling up in the tank will be rationed and you won’t have to shell out money for fancy low-flow flushes or any other systems.

These might be completely unconventional ways to conserve water, but they are effective. Ensure that you are doing your bit to help conserve water, whether it be through a conventional route or a road less travelled.

Log onto www.news18.com/mission-paani and pledge your support towards water conservation today!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram