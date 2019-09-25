Putting Bathtubs, Plastic Bottles to Good Use: Try These Unconventional Ways to Conserve Water
Till a few years ago, the problem of water shortage wasn’t discussed on Indian platforms that spoke about environmental issues. But as we stand on the brink of an acute water crisis today, big debates, discussions, seminars and meets are being arranged in order to bring this issue to the forefront and create sustainable solutions.
Washing machines use up and waste a lot of pristine water. Here’s a fascinating tip to fix the problem: Don’t let the water from the washing machine go in the drain. It is dirty, yes, but only due to soap and lather. Try getting the outlet pipe out and dump the draining water into a huge container. You know what you have now? Soapy water that you can use to clean your floors!
The same technique can be applied when using a bathtub – a luxury that comes at a huge cost as it takes up gallons of precious natural resource. Do not drain out the used water the next time you use a bathtub. Instead, put that water in buckets and use it to water your plants or garden. Even better, use it to clean and flush your toilet! If you don’t own a bathtub, get one of those old-timey bath basins, and they work just as fine.
Using empty plastic bottles in a simple DIY technique can also help you save several litres of water. Fill up empty bottles with rocks and sand, and place them in the flush tank after every flush. In this manner, the amount of water filling up in the tank will be rationed and you won’t have to shell out money for fancy low-flow flushes or any other systems.
These might be completely unconventional ways to conserve water, but they are effective. Ensure that you are doing your bit to help conserve water, whether it be through a conventional route or a road less travelled.
Log onto www.news18.com/mission-paani and pledge your support towards water conservation today!
