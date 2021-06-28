PV Narasimha Rao Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Leads Nation in Paying Tribute to ex-PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute to former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao on his 100th birth anniversary. Rao was born on this day in 1921 in Karimnagar, now in Telangana. He was the prime minister between June 1991 and May 1996.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Tributes to former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his 100th birth anniversary. India remembers his extensive contributions to national development. He was blessed with remarkable knowledge and intellect. Sharing what I had spoken about him during #MannKiBaat in June last year."

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to former prime minister describing him as the “undisputed torchbearer" of economic reforms in India. People, Naidu said, will always remember Rao’s undeterred commitment to national development. “My humble tributes to Shri PV Narasimha Rao, an astute administrator, statesman, visionary and the undisputed torchbearer of economic reforms in India on his hundredth birth anniversary," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

A Renaissance personality in the true sense of the term, Rao was a polyglot and a distinguished man of letters, who showed a keen interest in encouraging mother tongue as the medium of education, the vice president observed. He also paid tributes to Narasimha Rao in Visakhapatnam.

Earlier on Friday, top Congress leaders paid rich tributes to P V Narasimha Rao at the inaugural function of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of the former prime minister, with Sonia Gandhi describing him as a “bold leader and a dedicated Congressman" and Rahul Gandhi asserting that his contribution continues to shape modern India.

Sonia Gandhi said, “Shri P V Narasimha Rao was a very respected national and international figure. The Congress party takes pride in his many accomplishments and contributions."

Gandhis praise for Rao is significant given the frosty ties that they shared after he became the prime minister in 1991. Rao was the first leader outside the Nehru-Gandhi family to last a full-term as Prime Minister after being elected in 1991.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee in his speech delivered virtually said Rao was a leader who inspired many, including him. He said working in the party and the government together for decades, “I was impressed by his political sagacity, his depth of comprehension of complex issues and his steely resolve to find solutions to even the most intractable of them".

He also said that destiny had willed for him to have first taken the decision to bring about radical land reforms in feudal Andhra Pradesh as Chief Minister against heavy odds and then open up a heavily regulated economy as Prime Minister, again against heavy odds.

Describing him as a “great son of the soil", former prime minister Manmohan Singh said Narasimha Rao can truly be called the father of economic reforms in India. In her message, Sonia Gandhi said the Congress party takes pride in his accomplishments and contribution.

