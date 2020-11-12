PVR Cinemas Reopen Its Theatres In Maharashtra

Mumbai: PVR Cinemas reopened the doors of its cinema halls for the general public in Maharashtra from Thursday amid stringent precautionary measures. The Maharashtra government had on November 5 allowed cinema halls, multiplexes and drama theatres outside containment zones to restart operation with 50 per cent seating capacity and a host of dos and don’ts, including ensuring physical distancing, sanitisation and no eatables allowed.

The decision came as a relief for the business that was crippled due to the lockdown in March to contain the spread of COVID-19 . PVR Cinemas, which has a portfolio of 831 screens in 173 properties operating in 71cities across the country, said the reopening of theatres in Maharashtra is significant as it occupies the largest percentage of screen share.

“Maharashtra contributes one fourth of all India collection. For PVR, we have 831 screens across the country of which 140 are in Maharashtra, 18 to 20 per cent (collection) comes from the state. “The film industry is based in Mumbai and so everyone was eagerly waiting for the government to give permission. As we reopen slowly and steadily from today, for us ensuring the safety and security of our customers and employees is our aim,” Chandresh Daftary, Regional Director West and Central, PVR Limited, told .

