PVR Staffer's Body Found on DLF Mall of India's Terrace in Noida

The body of the employee, in his 40s, was discovered around 10.30 am after which the matter was reported to the local police.

PTI

November 22, 2019, 7:04 PM IST
Noida: A PVR cinema employee's body with injuries on his head was found on the terrace of a shopping mall in the city on Friday, police said.

The body of the employee, in his 40s, was discovered around 10.30 am after which the matter was reported to the local police, a senior official said.

"The deceased has been identified as an employee of the PVR cinema and the body was found on the terrace of DLF Mall of India in Sector 18. There were marks of injuries on the back of the head of the deceased," Superintendent of Police, Noida, Vineet Jaiswal said.

He said forensic experts and police from Sector 20 station were probing the matter.

