Pvt Health Insurer Asked To Pay Compensation To Mira Road Man

Thane(PTI) Thane District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held a private health insurance company guilty of deficient services and ordered it to pay Rs one lakh, including Rs 15,000 compensation, to a man over his medical treatment. President member of the commission S Z Pawar and member Poonam V Maharshi passed this order recently.

The complainant in the case, Rafik Mohammed Ali Chhatriwala, a resident of Mira Road in the district, said that in September 2017, he had suffered a paralysis attack and was admitted to a leading private hospital. He said he had bought a cover from Religare Health Insurance. In its order, the commission said that the insurance company’s non-payment of the medical insurance claim of the complainant and deduction of excess premium amount from his bank account without prior intimation amounted to deficiency in services and unfair trade practices.

The complainant suffered mental agony and harassment due to it, the commission observed. It said Religare Health Insurance was liable to pay Rs 73,100 with six per cent interest rate to him along with Rs 12,373 of the deducted premium. It also asked the company to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation to him.

