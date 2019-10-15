PWD Falters, Delhi Police Suffers: Wrong Speed-limit on Signboard Forces Cops to Withdraw 1.5L Challans

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police will withdraw 1.5 lakh challans issued to commuters for breaching the speed limit on NH-24, because of a mistake on the signboard put up on the highway by the Public Works Department, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The PWD signboard said the speed limit on the highway for Akshardham-Sarai Kale Khan stretch was 70kmph, but police had restricted the maximum permissible speed to 60kmph. The challans to be withdrawn were issued to more than 60 commuters since August until October 10, the police officer said.

A number of commuters issued challans had complained to police, pointing out the error. Many of them said they did not get the proof, a photograph of the offence, with the challans.

"Police had set their cameras at a speed of 60kmph. However, the PWD department had placed a signboard of speed limit of 70kmph," the officer said. He said the department had received a lot of complaints following which "we have decided to withdraw the challans and set our cameras at the speed of 70kmph."

"We have urged the PWD to put a board of speed limit 60kmph and till then the challans for overspeeding would be issued for 70kmph," he added.

The process of withdrawing the challans has been initiated, and the department will look into the matter later where people have deposited the fine, according to police.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.