Qatar Airways' Delhi-Doha Flight Diverted to Karachi Due to 'Smoke' in Cargo Hold; Passengers Complain

A Qatar Airways flight bound for Doha from Delhi was diverted to Karachi Airport in Pakistan due to ‘technical reasons’ on Monday. The flight, numbered QR579, was carrying over a 100 passengers, and was met by emergency services upon its landing in Karachi, the airline said in a statement.

Qatar Airways said the flight was diverted due to indication of smoke in the cargo hold. The incident is ‘currently under investigation’ and a relief flight is being arranged to take the passengers to Doha, it said.

Passengers from the flight told News18 that they had received no information about the diversion when it landed in Karachi and that they were ‘left without food and water’.

Waiting in the terminal building, the passengers also complained that there was no representative of the airline present to assist them.

