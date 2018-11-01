English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Water Tanker Hits Qatar Airways Plane at Kolkata Airport, Probe Ordered
An official said that all the 103 passengers are safe, while the aircraft has been taken for repair work as its belly has been damaged.
New Delhi: More than 100 passengers were stranded at Kolkata airport early Thursday after a water tanker hit a Qatar Airways aircraft, which was preparing to take off for Doha.
Around 2.30am, when passengers were boarding the plane, a water tanker hit the belly of the Doha-bound flight, near the landing gear, an official of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said. The plane was immediately grounded for inspection and the passengers were safely de-boarded, he said.
No one was hurt in the accident, the official noted. "All 103 passengers of the flight have been provided accommodation at a nearby hotel. They will be taking the 3am flight to Doha tomorrow (Friday)," he said.
Initial inspection suggests that the water tanker had technical issues, the brake wasn't functioning properly, the AAI official added.
Meanwhile, a source in the DGCA said an inquiry has been initiated into the incident. "We will take corrective measures based on the inquiry report," he said.
Two months ago Jet Airways drew public wrath after several passengers on board its Jaipur flight suffered ear and nose bleeds following the cabin crew's negligence. A complaint was lodged against the staff for dereliction of duty amounting to attempt to murder of the travellers.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Photogallery
