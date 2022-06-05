Qatar's Foreign Ministry Summons Indian Envoy Over Controversial Remarks of BJP Leader Against Prophet

Qatar's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that it has summoned Indian Ambassador Deepak Mittal here and handed over to him an official note on what the Gulf country called "total rejection and condemnation" of the controversial remarks of a BJP leader against Prophet Mohammed. In a press release, a spokesperson of the Indian Embassy here said that the Ambassador had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality.

"Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements, the spokesperson said. Earlier, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State, handed the note to the Ambassador of the Republic of India, the ministry said in a statement.

It welcomed the statement issued by the ruling party in India in which it announced the suspension of the party's leader and said Qatar is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India. "Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks, the spokesperson of the Indian Embassy here said.

"In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions, the official added. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is currently visiting Qatar and on Sunday he met Qatar's Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani here.

Noting that vested interests that are against India-Qatar relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments, the spokesperson said that the two sides should work together against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of their bilateral ties.

