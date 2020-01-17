'Qawwali Cannot Happen Here': At UP Govt's Event, Danseuse Manjari Chaturvedi 'Forced to Stop' Midway

Lucknow/New Delhi: Sufi-kathak dance form creator Manjari Chaturvedi was allegedly forced to stop her performance midway at an event organised by UP government in Lucknow. The reason was stated to be a 'qawwali' act.

The incident took place in Chaturvedi's hometown where she was invited by the Uttar Pradesh government to perform. However, the artist alleged that while she was performing, the music was stopped and an announcement was made for the next act.

"I thought it was a technical glitch but then the next act was announced. It was clear that this was not an error. When I enquired I was told 'qawwali nahi chalegi yahan' (qawaali cannot happen here)," the danseuse told News18, adding that it was the first time that her act was stopped for being a 'qawwali'.

The artist, whose career spans over two decades, further said that she was allotted 45 minutes for her act and it was pre-planned, yet her performance was stopped an no explanation was provided. "I have performed across the world. I am shocked that this happened to me in Lucknow, my hometown," Chaturvedi said.

The state government, however, has rubbished the allegations and cited 'some issue' between the organisers and the performer. The government said that the act had to be completed before the arrival of Yogi Adityanath as a dinner was arranged with the chief minister. Since, the programme was running late, it had to be trimmed.

"Chaturvedi was done with two performances and third was underway. Since the programme was running late and there was a Braj performance that was yet to happen, we were concerned that the CM may arrive before the show ends. We wanted all performers to get space. But there was possibly some issue with communication between both parties. The dancer's act was stopped and a space was made for the next event," an official said, adding that Chaturvedi's performance was 'appreciated and enjoyed by all', including UP Assembly speaker.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.