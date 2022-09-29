Quack Arrested for Death of Maruti Suzuki Intern in Gurugram

A quack was arrested and charged with culpable homicide following the death of a 20-year-old Maruti Suzuki India intern due to alleged wrong treatment in IMT, Manesar, police said.

Footage from CCTV cameras installed at the deceased’s PG accommodation showed the quack and his friend dumping his body near, the police added. Leeladhar, a native of Jaandwa village in Rajasthan’s Churu district, was interning with Maruti at IMT and lived in a PG in Aliar village. In his complaint to the police, the deceased’s uncle Ramavtar said he was informed about Leeladhar’s death on Tuesday. The police handed over his body after a post mortem, but Ramavtar said he had a doubt that his nephew died under suspicious circumstances.

“I reviewed the CCTV footage and found that my nephew had fever and was being treated by Faieem, a quack from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh at Aalam clinic in Aliar village,” Ramavtar said in his complaint. “The quack gave an injection to my nephew and asked him to sleep at the clinic but he died soon after. The quack, who does not have a valid degree, called his friend Subhan and they dumped the body near my nephew’s PG and fled. After that, I lodged a police complaint,” he added. Following the complaint the police team visited the spot again. They also explored the CCTV footage in which the quack and his friend were seen dumping near Leeladhar’s PG.

An FIR has been registered against the quack and his friend under sections and 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 201 (hiding evidence), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was arrested on Thursday and he has confessed to the crime, the police said. “The arrested accused is a quack and does not have a valid degree. We have written to the civil surgeon for further action. We are conducting raids to nab his accomplice,” said IMT, Manesar, police station SHO Subhash Chand.

The quack is being produced at a city court and the police will seek remand, they added.

