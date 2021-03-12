Quad Summit 2021 LIVE Updates: Meeting an Extension of India's Philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' as Democratic Values Unite Us, PM Modi Tells US, Oz, Japan

First Summit of Quad Heads Today | The first Quad summit of the leaders of the US, India, Australia and Japan will be held today. It is likely to result in them announcing a historic agreement to expand the COVID-19 vaccine capacity and a key climate change initiative, according to senior officials involved in the major foreign policy initiative of the Biden administration. Known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, representatives for the four member nations have met periodically since its establishment in 2007.

Meet to be Held Virtually | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will attend the virtual summit, which is the first conclave of the top leaders of the Quadrilateral alliance. The meeting to be held virtually on Friday is expected to last about 90 minutes, during which all the four leaders would also lay out their vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific amidst China flexing its muscles in the region.

Climate Change on Agenda | The four countries plan to establish a series of working groups that will focus on climate change; critical and emerging technologies, including working to set technology standards and norms and jointly developing some of the critical technologies of the future, officials said. The summit will be about each leader laying out a series of views on strategic issues that are important to them.

"We're going to talk about each of our conceptions of what we call the 'free and open Indo-Pacific', a senior administration official told reporters ahead of the historic meeting. In addition to major COVID and climate initiatives to be announced, the leaders will also put in place a number of working groups in initiative, which are really all about building habits of cooperation between these countries and thickening the bonds and ties that exist already among the four strong democracies," said an official.

US President Joe Biden to Attend Summit | US President Joe Biden, who has initiated this leadership summit of the Quad, which has been in the making since 2004, would attend the meeting from the State Dining room of the White House along with the Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Tony Blinken, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan among others.

The US, working closely with India and Japan, have put together complex financing vehicles that will allow for a very substantial, frankly dramatic, increase in the capacity to create vaccines, up to a billion by 2022. "In addition, working with all the countries in the Quad on delivery mechanisms, on issues associated with what we call 'last mile capacity' that will allow these vaccines to be into the arms of the key people across Southeast Asia," the official said.

Describing it as a historic agreement to expand COVID-19 vaccine production capacity, which will be a key deliverable for the Quad summit, a second senior administration official said that the leaders of the four countries understand that, as long as the pandemic continues to spread, none of them are safe. Achieving global vaccination and ending the pandemic absolutely requires expanding vaccine manufacturing and delivery, and through the Quad, the leaders have identified several concrete areas where they can work together.

Even as leaders of four countries — India, Japan, US and Australia — gather for the first online summit of the Quad group of nations, it is being learnt that as part of deliverables envisaged, vaccines developed in the US will be manufactured in India.

Working to Increasing Capacity for Covid-19 Vaccines: US Official | "We are in discussions, including through the US Development Finance Corporation, working with companies in India, as well as with the Government of Japan, the Government of India, obviously, and the government of Australia, with a focus of significantly increasing capacity for COVID-19 vaccines that are authorised by the World Health Organisation or stringent regulatory authorities," the official said.

The summit is also expected to establish a senior level Quad vaccine expert group. The focus of this expert group will be to implement this new deliverable, but also to focus on downstream cooperation to bring vaccines to people in the Indo-Pacific.

Quad partners will also be taking important steps on climate change. They'll be pledging to fully implement the Paris agreement, to work together on global climate actions, and to cooperate on climate mitigation... and climate finance, the official said.

The four countries also plan to establish a series of working groups that will focus on climate, on critical and emerging technologies, including working to set tech standards and norms and jointly developing some of the critical technologies of the future. Senior administration officials said Quad countries are interested, both in cybersecurity, and all of them have been subjected to cyberattacks.

Ahead of the Quad summit on Friday, China said exchanges and cooperation between countries should contribute to mutual understanding rather than targeting a third party and refrain from pursuing exclusive blocs.

Each of these countries are acutely interested in standard settings for 5G and other global technologies that are going to be critical in the 21st century, an official said. Describing Quad as a bipartisan initiative since 2004, the official said Biden wants to put his stamp on this at the leader level and that's why he has basically summoned the capacity of the US government, to apply its strategic ingenuity on the most important challenges that are confronting them.

Quad Vaccine Initiative | India's role in the 'Quad Vaccine Initiative' will project and re-inforce the country's credentials as a trusted, reliable manufacturer and supplier of quality vaccines. "It will appreciably expand our 'Vaccine Maitri' effort. It will strengthen India's standing as the 'pharmacy of the world', as a critical node in global health supply chains, and as a selfless contributor to global health security," PTI quoted a source.

The impact of the 'Quad Vaccine Initiative' on overcoming the pandemic will be noteworthy as the bloc's model of enlightened, humanitarian and collective action through supply of vaccines will also offer a template for peace, cooperation and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, PTI sources said.

The genesis of the Quad lies in 2004 when the four countries formed a "core group" for a joint response to the Indian Ocean tsunami to undertake rescue and relief operations. In many senses, that pioneering effort still determines the core identity of Quad, and the instinct for collective welfare and security for the people of the Indo-Pacific.

The salience of the Quad has run in parallel with the emergence of the Indo-Pacific as a key strategic region. With a growing similarity of assessments about geopolitical dynamics in the region, in 2017, the Quad dialogue resumed at the official level.

Quad a Force for Global Good: PM Modi | We are united by our democratic values, and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Our agenda today - covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies - makes the Quad a force for global good: PM

Quad Meet an Extension of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam | I see this positive vision as an extension of India's ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which regards the world as one family. We will work together, closer than ever before for advancing our shared values and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

Launching New Vaccine Pact: Biden | "We are launching a new vaccine manufacturing pact. We will ensure that our pact is governed by universal laws. The Quad is going to be important," says President Biden.

Indo-Pacific Will Shape World's Destiny in 21st Century: Morrison | It's the Indo-Pacific that will now shape the destiny of the world in the 21st Century. As four leaders of great democracies in Indo-Pacific, let our partnership be an enabler of peace, stability and prosperity and to do so inclusively with many nations in the region: Australian PM Scott Morrison

US Committed to Working With Quad Nations: Biden | "United States is committed to working with you and with all our allies in the region to achieve stability. This group is particularly important because it is dedicated to the practical solutions and concrete results," says Biden during First Quad Leaders’ Virtual Summit.

We are launching a new ambitious joint partnership that is going to boost vaccine manufacturing for the global benefit, strengthen vaccinations to benefit the entire Indo-Pacific: US President Joe Biden

"We know our commitments...Our region is governed by international law, committed to all the universal values and free from coercion but I am optimistic about our prospect," Biden said, in an apparent reference to China which is flexing its muscles in the region.

"The Quad is going to be a vital arena of cooperation in the Indo Pacific and I look forward to working closely with all of you in the coming years," Biden told the Quad leaders.

The leaders will also discuss regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, they said. The summit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on contemporary issues such as post-pandemic recovery, resilient supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, and climate change, they added.

Under the initiative to contain the coronavirus pandemic, it is envisaged that vaccines will be developed in the US, manufactured in India, financed by Japan and US, and supported by Australia, news agency PTI quoted its sources as saying. India also perceives the summit as key to building on crucial partnerships to address challenges in the Indo-Pacific and securing the maritime domain.

Quad Summit 2021 LIVE Updates: The first historic Quad leaders’ summit at 7pm is set to put in focus India’s coronavirus vaccine initiative that saw export to Indo-Pacific region and allowed new manufacturing capacity to be added to the country. “The Summit will provide an opportunity to discuss a wide range of regional and global issues of shared interest,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said hours before the virtual summit. He will be joined by President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Besides the vaccine, the summit will create a framework to allow the four-nation groupings to strengthen resilient supply chains for materials such as rare earth metals.

According to the sources, the vaccine initiative will allow new manufacturing capacity to be added in India for exports to the Indo-Pacific region and it will not impinge on the country’s existing manufacturing capacities. They said the pooling of individual capacities and strengths by Quad countries is aimed at expediting global vaccine delivery and it will help meet the demand-supply gap, focusing on the Indo-Pacific region.

They said India’s role in the ‘Quad Vaccine Initiative’ will project and re-inforce the country’s credentials as a trusted, reliable manufacturer and supplier of quality vaccines. “It will appreciably expand our ‘Vaccine Maitri’ effort. It will strengthen India’s standing as the ‘pharmacy of the world’, as a critical node in global health supply chains, and as a selfless contributor to global health security,” said a source. The sources said the impact of the ‘Quad Vaccine Initiative’ on overcoming the pandemic will be noteworthy as the bloc’s model of enlightened, humanitarian and collective action through supply of vaccines will also offer a template for peace, cooperation and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

The genesis of the Quad lies in 2004 when the four countries formed a “core group” for a joint response to the Indian Ocean tsunami to undertake rescue and relief operations. In many senses, that pioneering effort still determines the core identity of Quad, and the instinct for collective welfare and security for the people of the Indo-Pacific. The salience of the Quad has run in parallel with the emergence of the Indo-Pacific as a key strategic region. With a growing similarity of assessments about geopolitical dynamics in the region, in 2017, the Quad dialogue resumed at the official level.

In November 2017, the four countries gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence. The four Quad member countries have been resolving to uphold a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.