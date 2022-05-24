Quad Summit LIVE Updates: Our Mutual Trust, Determination Giving New Energy to Democratic Powers, PM Modi Tells Leaders

Live now
Quad Summit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the venue to participate in the fourth Quad Leaders’ Summit in Japan, which is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the strategic Indo-Pacific region. “Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting Read More
Key EventsKey Events
My remarks at the Quad Leaders Meeting in Tokyo. https://t.co/WzN5lC8J4v
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2022
Russian invasion of Ukraine squarely challenges the principles which are enshrined in the UN Charter: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida at Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/5OAGxkPJMF
— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022
Despite the adverse situation of Covid-19, we’ve increased our coordination for vaccine delivery, climate action, supply chain resilience, disaster response, economic cooperation and other areas. It has ensured peace, prosperity and stability in Indo-Pacific: PM at Quad Leaders’ Summit
My government is committed to working with your countries. The new Australian govt gives priority to taking action on climate change and building a more resilient Indo-Pacific region through economic, cyber, energy, health and environmental security: Australian PM Albanese at Quad Leaders’meet
At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged – it is the shared goal of all of us: PM Narendra Modi tells leaders at Quad Leaders’ Summit
Quad has made an important place for itself before the world in such a short span of time. Today, Quad’s scope has become extensive, its form effective. Our mutual trust, and our determination is giving new energy & enthusiasm to democratic powers: PM Modi at Quad Leaders’ Summit
During the Quad Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Australian PM Anthony Albanese on his win.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India was proud of its past and hopeful for a “tech-led, science-led, innovation-led, talent-led future”. He underlined Japan’s role in India’s development journey, saying the two countries were “natural partners”. Prime Minister Modi was addressing the Indian diaspora in Tokyo, where he is on a two-day visit to attend a summit of Quad leaders at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. The two leaders will be holding bilateral talks on Tuesday. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida hold Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by Japanese PM Fumio Kishida at the venue of the Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/c4P09Mgl0X
— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022
Laying a long-term strategic groundwork to further solidify cooperation for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and delving into the implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine are expected to be the central focus of the second in-person summit of Quad leaders in Tokyo on Tuesday. The leaders of the Quad comprising India, the United States, Australia and Japan are set to demonstrate that the grouping is a “force for global good” and has a unifying commitment to a rules-based international order amid China’s increasingly intimidatory behaviour.
The meeting is set to focus on various initiatives launched by the four-nation grouping- US, India, Japan and Australia and discuss developments in the Indo-Pacific region. Besides Modi, the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24 will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian prime minister-elect Anthony Albanese.
Earlier on Monday, PM Modi interacted with children outside the hotel in Tokyo. He also saw the drawing of a young girl and signed an autograph for her during his interaction with the children.
He then interacted with a boy who was waiting for him with a drawing of the tricolour. Prime Minister Modi asked him from where he learnt Hindi and praised him for his fluency in the language. Japan’s Indian community has made pioneering contributions in different fields. They have also remained connected with their roots in India. I thank the Indian diaspora in Japan for the warm welcome, Prime Minister Modi said on Twitter after his interaction with the community.
Modi, who is visiting Tokyo at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, will hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit. He had hosted Kishida for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit in March 2022.
“During my visit to Tokyo, I look forward to continuing our conversation further, with an aim to strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership,” Modi said ahead of his visit. He said economic cooperation between India and Japan is an important aspect of their Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
Modi also said that he is looking forward to a bilateral meeting with newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Albanese during which the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and regional and global issues of mutual interest will be discussed. Noting that Japan is home to nearly 40,000 members of the Indian diaspora, who are an important anchor in India’s relations with Japan, Modi said he looks forward to interacting with them.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.