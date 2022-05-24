Quad Unequivocally Condemns Terrorism; Denounces 26/11 Mumbai, Pathankot Attacks

The leaders of India, Australia, Japan, and the United States on Tuesday unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterated their condemnation of terrorist attacks, including the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks perpetrated by Pakistan-based terror groups.

In a Quad Joint Leaders' Statement issued after the second in-person meeting of the Quad leaders here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Australia's newly-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reiterated that there can be no justification for acts of terror on any grounds whatsoever.

We condemn unequivocally terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, the statement said. The four leaders denounced the use of terrorist proxies and emphasized the importance of denying any logistical, financial, or military support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks, including cross-border attacks, it said, without naming any country.

We reiterate our condemnation of terrorist attacks, including the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks, the leaders said in the joint statement. Terrorists of Pakistan-based outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had carried out the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and the January 2016 Pathankot airbase attack.

JuD, led by Hafiz Saeed, is the front organization for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans. Saeed, a Pakistani national, is an UN-designated terrorist on whom the US has placed a USD 10 million bounty.

Last month, the Indian government designated as a terrorist Ali Kashif Jan, the Pakistani handler of the 2016 terror attack on Pathankot airbase in which six terrorists and seven Indian soldiers were killed. India has been asking Pakistan to take credible, verifiable, and irreversible actions against terrorist networks and proxies operating from its soil and bring the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks to justice.

In their joint statement, the Quad leaders also reaffirmed the UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021), which demands that the Afghan territory must never again be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists or to plan or finance terrorist attacks. We emphasize the importance of upholding international standards on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism by all countries, consistent with FATF recommendations.

We reaffirm that in our fight against global terrorism, we will take concerted action against all terrorist groups, including those individuals and entities designated pursuant to the UNSC Resolution 1267(1999), it said. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.

The Paris-based FATF has placed Pakistan on its grey list since June 2018 for failing to check money laundering, leading to terror financing, and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019. Since then, Pakistan continues to be on the FATF's list due to its failure to comply with the FATF mandates.

