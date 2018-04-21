English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Quake Measuring 3.7 on Richter Scale Felt in South Gujarat
Bharuch Collector Ravi Arora said that no damage was reported due to the quake.
Representative Image.
Ahmedabad: A mild tremor measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale was felt in parts of south Gujarat, including Bharuch and Surat districts, though no damage was reported, officials said.
The quake was recorded at around 4:56 pm, officials said.
"An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale was recorded with its epicentre located 38 kilometres East South East of Bharuch," said an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).
Bharuch Collector Ravi Arora said that no damage was reported due to the quake.
"The earthquake was of minor intensity and no damage has been reported. People felt mild tremors," he said.
