Quake Measuring 3.7 on Richter Scale Felt in South Gujarat

: A mild tremor measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale was felt in parts of south Gujarat, including Bharuch and Surat districts, though no damage was reported, officials said.The quake was recorded at around 4:56 pm, officials said."An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale was recorded with its epicentre located 38 kilometres East South East of Bharuch," said an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).Bharuch Collector Ravi Arora said that no damage was reported due to the quake."The earthquake was of minor intensity and no damage has been reported. People felt mild tremors," he said.