Quarantined in Madhya Pradesh Govt School, Migrant Painters Turn it into Vande Bharat Express Replica

A village primary school in Madhya Pradesh that till recently wore a dilapidated look has got a creative facelift. It now resembles the Vande Bharat Express, a state-of-the-art train launched by Indian Railways last year.

The feat has been accomplished by 12 migrant labourers who previously worked in Mumbai as painters. Upon their return to their native place in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, they were put in quarantine for 14 days amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

For killing time at the Jiganhat Panchayat Primary School, and as a goodwill gesture for getting shelter there for two weeks, the labourers asked the village sarpanch and secretary to give them some painting work.

These migrant workers were offered paint, brushes and other tools and soon undertook the job with utmost dedication.

The labourers took forward the local administration’s ongoing initiative of beautifying government schools to attract students and enhance their attendance, and turned this one into a likeness of the Vande Bharat Express. And the locals are all praises for them.

Anuj Tiwari, one of the labourers, said they wanted to do something for the school and students.

The facelift given to the building will definitely attract students to the school, said Riju Bafna, chief executive officer of the zila panchayat. The officer said that the initiative of making school buildings attractive has been going on since January 2020, and a similar project was undertaken earlier at a government school under Lohraura panchayat.

The project not only helped the painters spend their time in a constructive activity, but they also earned some money as the panchayat paid them wages for the work.

(With inputs from Shivendra Baghel in Satna)