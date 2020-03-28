Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Quarantined' Man Runs Nude in Tamil Nadu, Fatally Bites Elderly Woman

The woman with injuries in her neck was hospitalised late Friday after the incident but died on Saturday without responding to treatment, they said.

PTI

Updated:March 28, 2020, 6:11 PM IST
'Quarantined' Man Runs Nude in Tamil Nadu, Fatally Bites Elderly Woman
Image for representation.(Reuters)

A young man under home quarantine for coronavirus after return from Sri Lanka suddenly ran out of his house nude and fatally bit a 80-year old woman in his neighbourhood in a village near here, police said on Saturday.

The woman with injuries in her neck was hospitalised late Friday after the incident but died on Saturday without responding to treatment, they said. The man was overpowered and handed over to police.

