English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Quarterly Government Data on Jobs To Be Out Soon
Launched in April 2017 to obtain employment data at shorter intervals, PLFS will measure quarterly changes in urban employment and annual changes in employment in both rural and urban areas
Image for representation.
New Delhi:Ahead of 2019 polls, the Narendra Modi government is introducing a quarterly employment survey data, based on the new periodic labour force surveys (PLFS) conducted by the statistics department, in December.
This is an effort to clear confusion caused previously regarding government data on employment and jobs.
Statistics and programme implementation minister, Sadananda Gowda, said the groundwork for PLFS has been completed.
He added, a chief statistician of India will be appointed shortly, as a committee headed by the cabinet secretary had already interviewed probable candidates in May.
Launched in April 2017 to obtain employment data at shorter intervals, PLFS will measure quarterly changes in urban employment and annual changes in employment in both rural and urban areas.
The nodal agency, the National Sample Survey Office, is for the first time using the computer-assisted personal interviewing method to capture data on tablets.
In an interview with Swarjya Magazine, PM Modi said that more than lack of jobs, the issue is about the lack of data in jobs.
He further added, “Our opponents will naturally exploit this opportunity to paint a picture of their choice and blame us,” he said.
“I don’t blame our opponents for blaming us on the issue of jobs. After all, no one has an accurate data on jobs. Our traditional matrix of measuring jobs is simply not good enough to measure new jobs in the new economy of new India,” he added.
Also Watch
This is an effort to clear confusion caused previously regarding government data on employment and jobs.
Statistics and programme implementation minister, Sadananda Gowda, said the groundwork for PLFS has been completed.
He added, a chief statistician of India will be appointed shortly, as a committee headed by the cabinet secretary had already interviewed probable candidates in May.
Launched in April 2017 to obtain employment data at shorter intervals, PLFS will measure quarterly changes in urban employment and annual changes in employment in both rural and urban areas.
The nodal agency, the National Sample Survey Office, is for the first time using the computer-assisted personal interviewing method to capture data on tablets.
In an interview with Swarjya Magazine, PM Modi said that more than lack of jobs, the issue is about the lack of data in jobs.
He further added, “Our opponents will naturally exploit this opportunity to paint a picture of their choice and blame us,” he said.
“I don’t blame our opponents for blaming us on the issue of jobs. After all, no one has an accurate data on jobs. Our traditional matrix of measuring jobs is simply not good enough to measure new jobs in the new economy of new India,” he added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Monday 02 July , 2018 Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayesha Takia Receives Threatening Messages, Husband Farhan Azmi Seeks Police Help on Twitter
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Crosses 3 Lakh Units Sales Mark in 28 Months
- Forget Me Not, Rishabh Pant Reminds National Selectors
- Ranbir Kapoor Has the Best Response to His Constant Comparisons With Ranveer Singh
- Hina Khan Gets Trolled Yet Again for Wearing ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit At Children's Event