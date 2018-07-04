Quarterly Government Data on Jobs To Be Out Soon

Ahead of 2019 polls, the Narendra Modi government is introducing a quarterly employment survey data, based on the new periodic labour force surveys (PLFS) conducted by the statistics department, in December.This is an effort to clear confusion caused previously regarding government data on employment and jobs.Statistics and programme implementation minister, Sadananda Gowda, said the groundwork for PLFS has been completed.He added, a chief statistician of India will be appointed shortly, as a committee headed by the cabinet secretary had already interviewed probable candidates in May.Launched in April 2017 to obtain employment data at shorter intervals, PLFS will measure quarterly changes in urban employment and annual changes in employment in both rural and urban areas.The nodal agency, the National Sample Survey Office, is for the first time using the computer-assisted personal interviewing method to capture data on tablets.In an interview with Swarjya Magazine, PM Modi said that more than lack of jobs, the issue is about the lack of data in jobs.He further added, “Our opponents will naturally exploit this opportunity to paint a picture of their choice and blame us,” he said.“I don’t blame our opponents for blaming us on the issue of jobs. After all, no one has an accurate data on jobs. Our traditional matrix of measuring jobs is simply not good enough to measure new jobs in the new economy of new India,” he added.